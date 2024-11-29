Baking up a storm! Malayali slicing open sector to new ideas

KOTTAYAM: India’s bakery industry has influenced global culinary tastes with its diverse, delectable range. The sector continues to adapt to evolving consumer preferences, advances in technology and shift in cultural influences shift.

In the bustling baked goods aisles, consumers are no longer seeking sustenance, but unique experiences that tantalise taste buds and cater to health-conscious lifestyles.

To connoisseurs seeking crispy Jerusalem bagel, traditional Italian schiacciata con l’uva, authentic Danish pastry, flaky French bread specialties such as black forest croissants and baguettes, or crusty European sourdough, a Malayali has become somewhat of a household name. Now based in Bengaluru, Avin Thaliath has made a significant impact in the industry, becoming a quintessential figure with his innovative creations.

Thaliath’s journey from a young boy in Kochi to a globally recognised patissier, as a pastry chef is also known, has been remarkable, especially considering that he embarked on his path in the late 1990s when pursuing a career in hotel management.

“After completing my bachelor’s degree in hotel management in Bengaluru, I received a scholarship to study in France, which was a turning point. It was during the time spent working in various departments that I uncovered my passion for baking,” says Thaliath.