Feline facilitator! Eva first pet to be imported through Kochi airport

KOCHI: A one-year-old mixed-breed feline on Thursday became the first pet to be imported through Cochin International Airport. The female cat, ‘Eva’, landed at Nedumbaserry airport at 10:17am on Air India flight AI 954 from Doha.

The new Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) facility at the airport permits those who do not want to leave their pets behind when travelling back home or permanently relocating to Kerala to tag the animals along.

“CIAL provided excellent service. The customs and immigration procedures were hassle-free, and the entire process was well-coordinated. I’m grateful for the smooth handling of my beloved pet’s arrival,” said K A Ramachandran, from Chelakkara, Thrissur.

The pet-export service was introduced at CIAL in July. With the approval of AQCS, under the central animal husbandry department, CIAL is currently the only airport in Kerala offering pet import-export services.

The dedicated AQCS facility, aimed at preventing the introduction of exotic diseases, was inaugurated at the airport on October 10. Until recently, pets could only be imported through six entry points in India – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.