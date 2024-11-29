Iron Age relics at Valiyakunnu at risk of quarrying

"MALAPPURAM: Quarrying and land-excavation activities are threatening an Iron Age settlement recently unearthed in Valiyakunnu – also known as Valiyanirappu Kunnu – near Randathani in Malappuram, according to experts with Calicut University (CU).

Researchers with the varsity’s department of history recently discovered evidence of the nearly 2,000-year-old human habitation. They found several holes – used to install posts or poles – along with cup marks (shallow, circular pits and small channels) and Pallanguzhi pits, believed to have been used for recreational purposes, all carved into the laterite stones in the area.

“These findings confirm the presence of Iron Age settlements, which first appeared around 3,000 years ago. They are expected to contribute significantly to the study of Kerala’s history. There are indications the site was used for iron mining during that period," said Prof Sivadasan P, head of the team of researchers.

"Local residents have previously reported discoveries of red-soil caves and burial sites dating back to the Iron Age. Additionally, impressions of footprints belonging to an adult and a child, as well as carvings of iron weapons, have also been observed,” he added