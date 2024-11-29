NT or TIFFA scans can identify foetal anomalies ‘to an extent’: Experts

KOCHI: A child born with genetic disorders in Alappuzha and subsequent related developments have triggered a discussion on procedures and tests available to identify genetic and structural abnormalities in the foetus.

With the latest advancements in medical sciences, such abnormalities can be identified to an extent, say experts. Mandatory tests are carried out at two different stages of pregnancy to identify and revert the issues a child may have.

“A nuchal translucency (NT) is done in the third month of pregnancy, that is from the 11th week to the thirteenth week and six days. It is an ultrasound screening that helps assess the risk of chromosomal abnormalities. Along with the scan, a prenatal blood test is also done,” Dr Smitha Surendran, consultant gynaecologist at Kochi’s Kinder Hospital, told TNIE.