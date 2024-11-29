NT or TIFFA scans can identify foetal anomalies ‘to an extent’: Experts

KOCHI: A child born with genetic disorders in Alappuzha and subsequent related developments have triggered a discussion on procedures and tests available to identify genetic and structural abnormalities in the foetus.
With the latest advancements in medical sciences, such abnormalities can be identified to an extent, say experts. Mandatory tests are carried out at two different stages of pregnancy to identify and revert the issues a child may have.
“A nuchal translucency (NT) is done in the third month of pregnancy, that is from the 11th week to the thirteenth week and six days. It is an ultrasound screening that helps assess the risk of chromosomal abnormalities. Along with the scan, a prenatal blood test is also done,” Dr Smitha Surendran, consultant gynaecologist at Kochi’s Kinder Hospital, told TNIE.
According to a senior gynaecologist based in Ernakulam, the results of the combined test can help calculate if further tests are required.
“Depending on the combined report, we can identify if the mother and child belong to a low-risk or high-risk group. Further tests and treatments are suggested depending on individual patients and reports. Any chromosomal and other abnormalities need to be identified at the earliest and the tests in the third month help,” the doctor said.
The second mandatory test is a TIFFA scan. Targeted Imaging for Foetal Anomalies is done during the period of 18 to 20 weeks.
“The kidneys, heart, lungs, hands, limbs, and other organs of the foetus will be almost developed in the fifth month and the scan helps in identifying if there are any anomalies present,” said Dr Smitha, adding the test and scan results are 85 to 90 per cent accurate and that there can be minor changes at times.