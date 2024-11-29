Rabies confirmed in dog that bit 18 people at Kannur railway station

KANNUR: A stray dog that bit as many as 18 people at Kannur railway station has been confirmed to have rabies.
The diagnosis was made following a postmortem of the animal, which was found dead near the railway quarters following the attack. The dog bit 18 passengers on Wednesday.
The attacks, which occurred on the platform and near the ticket counter of the station, have sparked allegations of negligence against both the local bodies and railway authorities.
As rabies was confirmed in the dog, the passengers and officials at Kannur railway station are in panic. However, the health department has assured that rabies vaccination will be provided to all the victims of the stray dog attack.
Residents and passengers estimate that more than 100 stray dogs frequent the station area, creating a persistent safety hazard.
This growing threat has fuelled a blame game between the Railways authorities and the Kannur corporation officials. The Railways officials accuse the municipal body of failing to control the increasing stray dog population, while the corporation argues that the responsibility lies with the railways.
Kannur district relies on a single Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre located in Padiyoor to manage its stray dog population. However, local authorities have raised concerns that one facility is insufficient to address the growing issue.
Chairperson of the Kannur Corporation health standing committee M P Rajesh emphasised that the responsibility for controlling stray dogs primarily rests with the Animal Husbandry Department.
"It is the responsibility of the Animal Husbandry Board and local veterinary hospital officials to manage the stray dogs. However, within the Kannur corporation, we are struggling to find dog catchers to transport these animals to ABC centres.
Veterinary hospital authorities accuse us of withholding funds, but their claims are far from the truth," Rajesh stated.