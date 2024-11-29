Rabies confirmed in dog that bit 18 people at Kannur railway station

KANNUR: A stray dog that bit as many as 18 people at Kannur railway station has been confirmed to have rabies.

The diagnosis was made following a postmortem of the animal, which was found dead near the railway quarters following the attack. The dog bit 18 passengers on Wednesday.

The attacks, which occurred on the platform and near the ticket counter of the station, have sparked allegations of negligence against both the local bodies and railway authorities.

As rabies was confirmed in the dog, the passengers and officials at Kannur railway station are in panic. However, the health department has assured that rabies vaccination will be provided to all the victims of the stray dog attack.

Residents and passengers estimate that more than 100 stray dogs frequent the station area, creating a persistent safety hazard.