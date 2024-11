KOCHI: Declining to relax the 3-metre distance rule between elephants during parades, the Kerala High Court on Thursday orally observed, “Will religious practices crumble if elephants are not paraded during temple festivals? How is it an essential religious practice?”

A division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P made the observation while hearing an application filed by the Cochin Devaswom Board seeking certain exemptions from the guidelines issued by the court, for the Vrishchikolsavam 2025 at Poornathrayeesa Temple in Tripunithura, which begins on Friday.

The court declined to modify its interim guidelines mandating a minimum 3-metre distance between elephants during festival parades, highlighting that the directive was essential to ensure the welfare of elephants, in compliance with constitutional mandates.

“Until the devaswom board proves that religious practices cease to exist without elephants, there is no question of it being an essential religious practice,” said the court.

Regarding the petition filed by the CDB to reduce the 3-metre distance rule, Dr P S Easa, an elephant expert and wildlife biologist, who appeared online, said captive elephants used in festivals are reportedly suffer from stress, which can lead to aggression.

He said attempting to accommodate more elephants in a small space could result in significant issues.

“If the personal comfort space is invaded, elephants may exhibit symptoms of withdrawal or aggression. Most of the incidents of elephants running amok in Kerala reportedly occurred when the animals were forced to stand too close together,” he noted.