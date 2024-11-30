Culture Minister Saji Cherian intervenes as Kalamandalam retrenches 130 temporary employees

KOCHI: Struggling with a financial crisis, the Kerala Kalamandalam, the deemed-to-be university of Art and Culture under the Kerala government, has issued an order to discontinue the services of around 130 temporary employees, including teachers, hostel wardens, drivers, and cooks. The order, issued by the Kalamandalam registrar on Saturday, stated that the services of these temporary employees would remain suspended from December 1, 2024, until further notice.

In response to the news, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian told TNIE that he had instructed the Registrar to withdraw the order immediately. "The government will look into the grievances of the University and try to resolve the issue. Retrenchment of employees is not the policy of the government, and we will address the issues faced by the university," he said.

Although Registrar P Rajesh Kumar and Vice Chancellor B Ananthakrishnan were unavailable for comment, a senior employee explained that the university was forced to retrench temporary staff due to insufficient non-plan funds. The university has a sanctioned strength of 150 employees, including teachers, and requires Rs 90 lakh per month to cover salaries. However, the government has only been providing Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per month for the past two years.