Elephantine tightrope walk at Kerala's Sree Poornathrayeesa temple

KOCHI: In a delicate balancing act, elephants were paraded in two rows for the first time in the history of Tripunithura Sree Poornathrayeesa temple on Friday to ensure strict adherence to the High Court order without compromising on tradition and dampening the festive fervour.

The HC had on Thursday declined to relax the 3-meter distance between elephants on all four sides during parades.

As per tradition, 15 elephants were paraded for the morning seeveli and evening vilakku ensuring 3 meter distance between the elephants.

Celebrity tusker Pazhayannur Sreeraman of Cochin Devaswom carried the Thidambu (decorated replica of the deity) for the seeveli, while Chirakkal Kalidasan got the privilege for vilakku. The Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) has arranged 33 elephants which will be paraded in turns twice a day during the eight-day Vrischikolsavam.

In the first parade held after the High Court order, tuskers were paraded in two rows in front of the Anakottil, with nine lined up in the front row and six in the second row. Forest department officials monitored the conduct of the seeveli and vilakku.

Forest officials arrived at the temple at 7 am and inspected the compound after which spots were marked for parading the elephants. Later a rehearsal involving the animals was held to ensure that the guidelines were being met.

A distance of 5 meter was maintained between the elephants and the flambeau, while the artists performing panchari melam (percussion ensemble) maintained a distance of 8m from the elephants.