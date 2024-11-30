Hema committee report: Actor moves SC against SIT probe

KOCHI: Actor Mala Parvathy has approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the proceedings initiated by the Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government to investigate cases registered after the release of the Hema Committee report, based on the statements she gave to the committee.

“The SIT informed me that it has registered two FIRs based on the statements I gave to the Hema panel. A few innocent people in the industry were harassed by the SIT as part of the investigation. I am not interested in registering any case. My request before the Supreme Court is that the proceedings initiated by the SIT based on my statement should be put down,” she said.

“I was informed that the statement recorded will be confidential. It is a study to make the regulations in the film industry stronger and create a safe environment for everyone to work. My intention while appearing before the committee was to contribute to the study,” she said.