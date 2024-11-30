Kerala: Crime Branch on the lookout for 15 foreign nationals who absconded on bail

KOCHI: The Crime Branch is on the lookout for 15 foreign nationals who were arrested with forged travel documents at Nedumbassery airport and later went absconding after securing bail.

The absconders included people from Sri Lanka, Nepal, France, Iran and Russia who were intercepted at the airport between 2001 and 2005 and are currently accused in cases pending before Aluva Judicial First-Class Magistrate-1 court.

The absconders are-

1.Suranga Pradeep,47, of Anuradhapuram, Sri Lanka,(CC342/07).

2. Neel, 42, Vadamaraji, Sri Lanka, (CC 640/11).

3. Narayana Mudiyan Salage Nihal, 58, Puthalam, Sri Lanka, (CC 1499/08).

4.Dabage Shrimalika Melami Fernando, 44, of Puthalam, Sri Lanka, (CC

1499/08)

5. Dorji, 61, of Nepal, (CC 1501/08)

6. Manoharan, 62, of Jaffna, Sri Lanka, (CC 315/12)

7. Sivaramakrishnan, 40, of Mullathive, Sri Lanka, (CC 315/12).

8. Mankayath Karabi, 56, of Jaffna, Sri lanka (CC 2224/08)

9. Chandralingam Nataraj, 68, of Edavared Vailliant, France, (CC 2224/08)

10. Thampiraj Yogendram, 58, Jaffna, Sri Lanka, (CC 1276/09)

11. Ammimollah Babakhani, 46, of Kazeroom, Iran, (CC 1506/08)

12. Panteleeva Tatiana Borissovna, 42, of Tallim, Russia, (CC1506/08)

13.Premanandhi, 40, of Mullathive, Sri Lanka, (CC 640/11)

14. Kavitha, 45, of Vadamarachi, Sri lanka, (CC640/11)

15. Thushara Damayanthi, 44, Puthalam, Sri lanka, (CC342/07)

These persons were arrested in cases registered at Chengamanadu Police Station on charges under the IPC, Passport Act and Foreigners Act. Later, investigations against these foreign nationals were handed over to the Crime Branch, Ernakulam unit. Now as the trials in the cases against the accused persons are pending, the Crime Branch are in search of these people.

Any information about these persons can be passed to SP and Inspector Crime Branch at 0484-2551158 and 9497987292 respectively.