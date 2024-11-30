Manjummel Boys: I-T raids continue at Soubin Shahir’s office

KOCHI: The Income Tax (IT) Department officials continued search for the second day at the office of actor Soubin Shahir on Friday as part of the probe into tax evasion involving producers and distributors of the hit Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys.

The officials on Thursday had searched the offices of Parava Films and Dreambig Distributors in Kochi.

The search was conducted at Soubin’s office at SRM Road from morning to evening. The officials said the search operation is over and they have recovered several documents.

There were reports that the IT team has estimated tax evasion to the tune of Rs 60 crore. However, IT officials did not confirm it stating that an estimate of tax evaded will emerge after examining the recovered documents and bank transaction details.

The police and enforcement directorate had also conducted a probe into financial activities surrounding the movie.