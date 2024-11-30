Nearly 250 trainees graduate from Ezhimala naval academy

KOCHI: On Saturday, nearly 250 trainees marched in perfect sync, ceremonial swords and rifles gleaming, to the stirring tune of Auld Lang Syne, marking their Antim Pag (final step) at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala.
The graduating batch included midshipmen from the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course and cadets from the 38th, 39th, and 40th Naval Orientation Courses (extended, regular, coast guard, and foreign). They successfully completed their ab-initio training and are now ready to proceed to various naval and coast guard ships and establishments.
This year’s ceremony also featured the graduation of eight foreign cadets from four countries, highlighting INA’s reputation for world-class training. These cadets will return to their respective navies to apply their newly acquired skills.
Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi reviewed the parade and presented medals to the most meritorious midshipmen and cadets. Midshipman Ayush Kumar Singh received the President’s Gold Medal for the INA BTech Course.
Midshipman Karan Singh and Kartikey V Vernekar were awarded the CNS Silver Medal and the FOC-in-C Bronze Medal, respectively, for the same course.
Sub-lieutenant Ritwik Mishra received the CNS Gold Medal for the Naval Orientation Course (NOC) (extended). Cadet Srajan Jain and Sub-lieutenant Bodekar S Subhash were presented with the FOC-in-C South Silver Medal and the Commandant INA Bronze Medal, respectively.
For the 39th NOC (regular), Sub-lieutenant Isha Shah received the CNS Gold Medal and the Zamorin Trophy for the best all-around woman cadet. Sub-lieutenant Mathi Nesiga T was awarded the Commandant INA Silver Medal.
Of the 239 trainees in the batch, 29 were women, reflecting increasing diversity in the naval forces.
The DGICG Best Assistant Commandant Award went to Akash Tiwari.
Following the parade, the Stripe Shipping ceremony was held, where the trainees donned their naval stripes for the first time. Addressing the graduates, CNS Admiral Tripathi emphasized the enduring principles of military leadership: courage, resilience, and integrity.
He remarked, “The true strength of military leaders lies in their ability to anticipate, act decisively, and inspire their teams to succeed in every operation and mission, overcoming any challenge.”
He concluded with a powerful message: “The weight of national security rests on your shoulders. Wear it with pride, carry it with honor, and never falter in its service.”
The ceremony was attended by Mrs. Shashi Tripathi, president of the Naval Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA); Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command; Vice Admiral CR Praveen Nair, Commandant of the INA; and Deepa Bhatt, president of NWWA Ezhimala.