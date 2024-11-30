Nearly 250 trainees graduate from Ezhimala naval academy

KOCHI: On Saturday, nearly 250 trainees marched in perfect sync, ceremonial swords and rifles gleaming, to the stirring tune of Auld Lang Syne, marking their Antim Pag (final step) at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala.

The graduating batch included midshipmen from the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course and cadets from the 38th, 39th, and 40th Naval Orientation Courses (extended, regular, coast guard, and foreign). They successfully completed their ab-initio training and are now ready to proceed to various naval and coast guard ships and establishments.

This year’s ceremony also featured the graduation of eight foreign cadets from four countries, highlighting INA’s reputation for world-class training. These cadets will return to their respective navies to apply their newly acquired skills.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi reviewed the parade and presented medals to the most meritorious midshipmen and cadets. Midshipman Ayush Kumar Singh received the President’s Gold Medal for the INA BTech Course.