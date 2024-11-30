Stranded in forest, three women saved after 14-hour search in Kerala

KOCHI: Ending 14 hours of anxiety and tension, three women, who went missing in the Kuttampuzha forest were rescued safely on Friday morning.

The women - Maya Jayan, 46, Parukutty, 62 and Darly Stephen, 55 - of Attikulam in Kuttampuzha panchayat, entered the forest on Thursday afternoon in search of the cattle they had released in the forest fringe area for grazing.

As the cows returned to the hamlet in the evening, the families approached the forest department after which the search was launched.

Four teams formed by the forest department in coordination with police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel scoured the forest area near Viripara and checkdam area on Thursday night but to no avail. Civil volunteers and residents too joined the forces for the search, which was stopped around 2am as there was elephant presence in the area.

Around 7.30am on Friday, the forest team re-launched the search and found the women perched atop a rock at Arakkamuthi located around 6km from the forest boundary. The team had brought modern equipment including drones for surveillance.