Teacher education in Kerala to adopt integrated four-year model

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of undergraduate courses adopting the four-year model, teacher education in the state is also set for a major transformation with the implementation of the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

A committee tasked with evolving a curriculum framework and regulation for ITEP in the state has recommended its implementation, with the option of exiting with a degree in a disciplinary or interdisciplinary major after the third year and a teaching degree after four years.

The three-year UG degree will be awarded in the chosen major upon the successful completion of required courses totalling 133 credits. For the four-year ITEP, a degree will be awarded in the two chosen majors, of which one major in education will be common to all.

The other major can be on a subject area as per the choice of the learner. ITEP degree would require obtaining 177 credits, including 12 credits from the selected minor.