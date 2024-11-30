UDF bought RSS votes in Palakkad, says M V Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has alleged that the UDF bought RSS - Sangh Parivar votes in the by-election held in Palakkad. Addressing a press conference on Friday at the state secretariat, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the UDF tried to polarise communal votes to win the bypoll in Palakkad.

“A significant per cent of RSS votes were purchased by the UDF. Likewise, they also created communal polarisation by bringing together minority communal elements like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami. SDPI was the first organisation to hold a victory celebration in Palakkad. They also claimed at a press conference that the party had polled 10,000 votes in favour of the Congress in Palakkad,” Govindan said.

Meanwhile, the secretariat observed that LDF candidate U R Pradeep’s performance in Chelakkara was exceptional. It dismissed the UDF claim that the margin of victory was lower than the result in the 2021 assembly election. “The victory in 2021 is part of an LDF wave,” a senior leader told TNIE.

“In the 2024 Parliament elections, the same candidate’s winning margin against UDF was only around 5,000 votes.

However, Pradeep could increase that tally,” he said. While accepting that BJP’s vote share has gone up to 5% in the constituency, the secretariat dismissed the claim that it denotes the steady growth of the saffron party.