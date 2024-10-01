Entrance exam support programme for Plus-II students launched in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has launched an initiative with an aim to provide support and guidance to over eight lakh Plus-II students in government and aided schools who are preparing for various undergraduate entrance examinations.

Named ‘Key To Entrance’, the programme is the brainchild of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology arm of the general education department.

The programme was officially inaugurated by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, highlighting the state’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities and support for students in Science, Humanities, and Commerce streams.

The dedicated portal for the initiative, entrance.kite.kerala.gov.in, offers free login access to Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary students of government and aided schools, allowing them to access a wide range of learning materials including question papers, assignments, and mock tests.

All these resources will be available after the daily live classes, which will start broadcasting on the KITE VICTERS channel at 7:30pm from September 30, with simultaneous transmission on two PM eVidya channels allotted exclusively for Kerala.

Students who miss the live sessions can view them later through the KITE YouTube channel.

The programme will initially cover a comprehensive set of subjects with plans to expand to additional subjects in the future.

“This is the largest public entrance exam training system in Kerala, reaching nearly eight lakh students. We aim to replicate the success of last year’s ‘Crack the Entrance’ crash course, which saw excellent participation and impressive results for students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams,” said KITE chief executive officer K Anvar Sadath.