'Kerala CM Pinarayi bent on wiping out religious amity': MLA PV Anvar

KOZHIKODE: Continuing his tirade against the chief minister, estranged LDF MLA P V Anvar on Monday accused Pinarayi Vijayan of joining hands with the RSS to cut the roots of Kerala’s religious tolerance and amity.

“People considered him (Pinarayi) their saviour; but he is committing treachery,” Anvar said in Kozhikode, addressing a public meeting organised by the action committee spearheading the agitation demanding a fair probe into the disappearance of Muhammad Attar alias Mami.

He said the change in CPM’s approach to the Sangh parivar occurred in the last one year. “I believe that the party’s stand on Uniform Civil Code and Citizenship Amendment Act was sincere. But the change occurred around a year ago, and the party should examine why that happened,” he said.

Pinarayi is trying to project Malappuram as a crime hotspot, Anvar alleged. The CM raised the allegations against Malappuram in an interview to an English daily because he wanted the message to reach Delhi, he claimed.

“The move to portray a particular community as criminals is dangerous,” he said. People from different parts of the country use Karipur airport, but Malappuram is targeted because the airport is situated in the district, he said.

Citing a case from Peringathoor in Kannur district, Anvar said the mysterious death of a youth named Hashir was another example of the nexus between the police and the criminals.

“Hashir, who was treated for drug addiction, had named some of the people who are part of the racket. Hashir’s father had alleged that his son was poisoned to death but no investigation took place in the case,” Anvar said.

Certain actions of cops turning public against govt: Anvar

“Certain actions of the police are turning the public against the government. Not even the CPM district secretary P Mohanan’s intervention could get justice in a genuine case. Police think that they are a law unto themselves and act arbitrarily,” Anvar alleged.

Anvar said ADGP M R Ajith Kumar will be transferred within a few days, but that is not going to change things.

“The documents I gave the state police chief are enough to suspend the officer,” he said.