Kerala Film Chamber turns against FEFKA

KOCHI: The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce has come out against the Film Employees Federation of Kerala’s (FEFKA) move to put in place a complaint redressal system for female artists.

It claimed that the state government has entrusted producers to constitute an ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) at film sets and the chamber has been monitoring its functioning.

“It is the responsibility of the producer to constitute an ICC and it is being constituted for each film since 2022. The ICC is monitored by the supervising committee constituted by the chamber. We have also been meeting once every two months to analyse the situation,” said a source within the film chamber.

Demanding an intervention into the issue, the chamber wrote to the state’s Cultural Affairs Minister and the Women’s Commission. FEFKA on August 25 constituted the ‘Core Committee of Women in FEFKA’, to address issues faced by women on shooting sets and during post-production.

Responding to the complaint, FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan said that as a trade union, FEFKA has the right to form any form of sub-committees for the protection of workers, welfare activities and dispute settlement.

”The federation intends to continue the work of this core committee to ensure the safety of women in the industry and does not need permission from any other organization for that,” he said in a statement.