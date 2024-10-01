Students elated as their Class I diary notes find place in Malayalam textbook

These notes were written by the students when they were in Class I last year after the schools implemented the Samyuktha Diary, a project launched by the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) to improve and develop students’ language skills from a young age, is reaping dividends.

The initiative has not only been able to improve Malayalam writing skills but also awaken the hidden writers in them.

Saija S, a teacher who is a member of the textbook committee, tells TNIE, “The decision to include the works of the students was to motivate them to keep on writing the journals. It would also motivate other students to take up writing seriously.” However, not all schools in the state have implemented the initiative. “So, a few works of the students were selected and published in the textbooks so that other students get motivated in joining the initiative,” she adds.

Expressing her happiness over her student’s diary note getting published in the Malayalam textbook, Sathi T V, Nanditha’s former class teacher who played a pivotal role in the little writer getting acknowledged, says, “It came as a surprise for me. I used to send the writings of all my students to a WhatsApp group of resource persons. I was told that one of the writings had been selected for a blog. However, it was only after the textbooks arrived that I saw Nanditha’s diary note.”