Actor Siddique makes public appearance after nearly a week in hiding

KOCHI: Having received interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in a rape case, actor Siddique made his first public appearance on Tuesday after nearly a week in hiding.

The former AMMA general secretary met his lawyer, B Raman Pillai, at the latter’s office in Kacherippady, Kochi. The actor was accompanied by his son Shaheen Siddique.

According to sources close to Siddique, the meeting was held to discuss the next steps, including his appearance before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry.

Meanwhile, Siddique’s public appearance just a day after receiving interim protection from the SC raised questions, especially since the SIT had launched a massive search for the actor.

SIT RECORDS ACTOR NIVIN PAULY’S STATEMENT

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry interrogated actor Nivin Pauly in connection with an alleged gang rape. The SIT team arrived in Kochi on Tuesday and carried out the inquiry on a complaint lodged by a young actor from Kothamangalam. She had alleged that she was gang-raped in Dubai on December 14 and 15, 2023, under the pretext of being offered a role in a film. SIT also recorded Nivin Pauly’s statements on his claim of a conspiracy behind the complaint.