As quacks mushroom, IMA vows crackdown in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has intensified its efforts to tackle the growing menace of quackery in the state following a tragic incident at TMH Hospital in Kottakkadavu, Kadalundi, Kozhikode. The arrest of Abu Abraham Luke, the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer (RMO), has raised serious concerns after the death of a 60-year-old man, Pachaatt Vinod Kumar. Luke, who was found practising medicine without completing his MBBS, was responsible for the care of Vinod Kumar who died on September 23.

In response, the IMA’s Anti-Quackery Wing, under the leadership of newly appointed Kozhikode Chapter president Dr Shankar Mahadevan, has vowed to clamp down on the surge of fake doctors across the state. Dr Mahadevan emphasised the need for immediate action, particularly in rural areas where quackery is rampant due to people’s ignorance. He said that quacks often operate without an MBBS degree, proper certification from the State Medical Council, or adequate training in modern medicine.

The IMA has urged private hospitals and clinics to verify the credentials of their doctors. “Doctors must possess a certificate from the State Medical Council to practice. This should be strictly enforced to prevent quackery,” said Dr Mahadevan.

The IMA has proposed several steps to curb the menace, including greater cooperation between regulatory bodies, healthcare professionals, and legal experts. Public health literacy campaigns are also needed to help the population identify and avoid fake doctors.

Dr Sasidharan from Kozhikode stressed the importance of creating a system where people can verify a medical practitioner’s credentials.