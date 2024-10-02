Centre releases Rs 145.6 crore disaster aid to Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has released Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala as disaster relief. The MHA released a total of Rs 5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states as a central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Kerala had sought Rs 2,000 crore central assistance for compensation and rehabilitation of Wayanad landslides victims.

This includes Rs 1,492 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 1,036 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 716 crore to Assam, Rs 655.60 crore to Bihar, Rs 600 crore to Gujarat, Rs 189.20 crore to Himachal Pradesh, Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala, Rs 50 crore to Manipur, Rs 21.60 crore to Mizoram, Rs 19.20 crore to Nagaland, Rs 23.60 crore to Sikkim, Rs 416.80 crore to Telangana, Rs 25 crore to Tripura and Rs 468 crore to West Bengal.

“These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon this year. Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were sent to flood-affected states of Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages,” said an official release.

Further, IMCTs will be sent shortly for making an on-the-spot assessment of damage in Bihar and West Bengal, which have also recently been affected by floods. After the assessment reports of IMCTs are received, additional financial assistance from NDRF, will be approved to the disaster-affected states, it said.

The MHA released a total of Rs 14,958 crore as central share to 21 states during this year. This includes Rs 9,044.80 crore from SDRF to 21 states, Rs 4,528.66 crore from NDRF to 15 states and Rs 1,385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states. “In addition to financial assistance, the central government also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood-affected states,” the release said.