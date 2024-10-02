Crime rate: Malappuram fourth in Kerala

KOCHI: At a time when criminal cases in Malappuram have become a hot political controversy, data shows that the district stands only fourth in terms of the crime rate in the state, with 32,651 FIRs this year till August 31. Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kollam districts are in the top three positions, with 50,627, 45,211and 35,211 FIRs, respectively, an in-depth analysis by TNIE of cases registered at each police station in Kerala has found.

But there is a catch. The Malappuram police district has the highest number of FIRs registered in Kerala during the period, followed by Kottayam (28,091), Thiruvananthapuram Rural (27,711), Alappuzha (27,631), Ernakulam Rural (26,977), and Palakkad (22,300).

This discrepancy in data happens because the state has 20 police districts, but only 14 revenue districts, which makes comparisons a challenge.

Malappuram tops the list because a few districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kollam and Kozhikode have multiple police districts within them. Malappuram’s crime data is from 37 police stations, including Vanitha, Coastal, and Cyber police stations.

As per the data collated by TNIE, cognisable IPC cases in Malappuram in 2024 (till June) stand at 12,536, and cognisable cases under special laws are 10,280. Since 2022, the police have seized a total of 147.79 kg of gold in the state, with 124.47kg from Malappuram district alone. In the past three years, the police seized hawala money totaling Rs 122.5 crore in the state, of which Rs 87.22 crore was confiscated from Malappuram.

As many as 5,906 narcotics cases were registered in the district from January 2023 to May 2024 — 5,120 for abuse of narcotic substances and 786 for drug peddling.

‘Enhanced policing results in rise in cases’

“The district with a higher population will have more cases. Having more police districts will enhance policing and enforcement activities,” said George Joseph, a retired superintendent of police. According to him, there has been a long demand to have an additional police district in Malappuram, considering it is the most populous district in Kerala.