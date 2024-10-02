Former techie takes paddy farming to next level in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: In 2018, Sameer P quit his job as IT manager in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah to live with family in his hometown Mannar in Alappuzha.

When his family faced financial issues, Sameer went to Chennai and launched an IT startup. However, Covid hit and his business tanked. Sameer then took up electrical works and petty contracts under government projects, including CCTV camera installation in Mittayi Theruvu in Kozhikode.

In 2020, he received a small contract to construct a motor base (motor thara) in Kuttanad under Budhanoor panchayat. While the construction was going on, Sameer came to know about around 20 acres of barren paddy land nearby.

That piece of information proved a turning point in his life.

“It inspired me to begin paddy cultivation. I leased the land and started cultivating paddy. The first season harvest was good and I made reasonable profit. I then searched for more paddy fields to lease,” says Sameer, 36.

Now, Sameer says he is cultivating paddy on 670 acres in Mannar, Chennithala and different parts of Cherthala taluk in Alappuzha.

What sets his venture apart is the fact that he uses a combination of modern machinery and labourers for cultivation.

His arsenal includes six modern drones, costing Rs 10 lakh each, and a Rs 16-lakh transplanter, which is used to sow seeds.

“Manpower shortage forced me to depend on drones initially. I searched for labourers to spray pesticides and manure. However, few are willing to do the job. The labour charge was also very high. So, I decided to depend on drones,” says Sameer.

His choice of manure is also different. “Back then, manure like urea, factamfos, potash and others were costly and their price is increasing every year. At the same time, many companies launched nano fertilisers that are cheaper and can be easily sprayed using a drone. If one acre needs 25 to 35kg urea or another fertiliser, only 250ml of nano urea, costing around Rs 250, is needed. So, we can save production cost,” says Sameer.