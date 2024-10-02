Kerala govt to grade offices on hygiene practices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel attempt to ensure best hygiene and environmental practices, the government is bringing in a grading system for public offices. Ahead of the launch of ‘Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam’ campaign, which aims to transform Kerala into a garbage-free state by March 2025, the Haritha Keralam Mission (HKM) has launched a comprehensive evaluation to grade all government offices in the state. As many as 10,508 government offices have already been given grades as part of the high-octane campaign, which is all set to take off on Wednesday.

A and A+ grades are being given to government offices based on their adherence to best hygiene and environmental practices. The grading process includes several criteria such as the implementation of green protocol for all events and programmes, proper waste segregation, scientific handling of liquid and solid waste, beautification of offices

“We have awarded grading for over 10,000 government offices. Our aim is to give grading to 50 per cent of the government offices by November and all offices by March 2025. We will be giving certification for offices securing A grades, which will be valid for one year. Sustainability is the key and a nodal officer will be appointed in all offices to ensure compliance,” said a Haritha Keralam Mission official.

A follow-up assessment will be conducted at government offices that fail to meet the criteria. A+ grading will be given for offices that take up beautification, organic farming and more.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-wide campaign in Alappuzha on Wednesday. The campaign will officially take off in all 1,200 local bodies across the state with 1,601 inaugurations of various initiatives.

“The local bodies are planning various initiatives with people’s participation. For ensuring the sustainable nature of the campaign, the public should be actively involved. Reporting the pollution happening in their surroundings and addressing those issues will be given top priority. Committees have been formed at various levels to coordinate all activities,” the official added.

Enforcement activities will be intensified with the help of police. “ During the past year, we didn’t get much assistance from the police but this time the police will be actively taking part in enforcement activities,” said a Suchitwa Mission official.