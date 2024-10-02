MVD goes digital in Kerala: No more physical licences, registration certificates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will begin issuing digital driving licences and registration certificates (RCs) as part of its digital transformation initiative. Kerala will be the fourth state to adopt digital copies.

A statement from the Transport Commissioner’s office said applicants will receive their licences the same day they pass tests, and the same will be available for download. The MVD will first stop printing driving licences, followed by RCs later.

The MVD officers clarified that there was no need to carry printed cards of licence and RCs as per the Central Motor Vehicles Rule.

Users can present digital documents to enforcement officers, who can verify the details by scanning a QR code in the certificate. “The officer can scan the QR code to check the status of the licence,” the statement said, adding, “This verification is not possible with a physical card.”

Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules allows for digital copies of licences and RCs, though most states still issue printed versions.

The decision came at a time when MVD is struggling to provide printed copies of driving licences and RCs on time.