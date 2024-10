KOLLAM: Poor lifestyle choices and unhealthy eating habits are taking a toll on Kerala’s population, with a staggering 1.68 lakh people diagnosed with both hypertension and diabetes, according to the state health department.

The medical screening conducted from March 24 to September 30 across the state among 32.7 lakh individuals aged 30 to 59 revealed the disturbing trend. Kannur with 21,975 diagnosed cases topped the list, followed by Alappuzha (18,866) and Kollam (15,848).

According to health department officials, the rise in hypertension is linked to obesity and increased body mass index (BMI), with many diagnosed individuals also struggling with excess weight. Moreover, poor lifestyle choices are becoming increasingly widespread.

The consumption of processed foods, lack of regular exercise, and high levels of stress significantly contribute to this health crisis. Dr Divya Sashi, the nodal officer for the screening programme, emphasises the connection between family history and unhealthy habits.

“Our findings show that 70% of those diagnosed have a family history of hypertension and diabetes, compounded by poor diets and lack of physical activity. This deadly combination, along with the use of tobacco and other addictive substances, creates a perfect storm for lifestyle diseases. Smoking, poor eating habits, and a sedentary lifestyle severely impair the body’s ability to produce insulin, leading to serious complications down the road,” Dr Divya says.

If this trend continues unchecked, experts predict dire consequences. Within the next five years, diagnosed individuals are at risk of severe complications, including cardiovascular issues, strokes, kidney failure, and even limb amputations due to high blood sugar levels.

‘Awareness on healthy eating, exercise confined to affluent sections’

Dr Sreejith N Kumar, chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s Food and Nutrition Initiative, warns that lifestyle diseases will continue to escalate unless immediate interventions are made. “Unfortunately, awareness of healthy eating and regular exercise remains largely confined to affluent sections of society.

In poorer communities, health awareness is minimal, and access to healthy food and exercise options is limited. We need to cut our meat and sugar consumption by half and increase our intake of vegetables and fruits. Physical activity must become a part of everyday life, not just something we squeeze into a gym session,” he says

Dr Kumar also highlights the importance of infrastructure in promoting healthy living. “The government must create safe spaces for walking and cycling and make healthy food more affordable. We cannot expect people to change their lifestyles when they lack access to the necessary tools,” he points out.