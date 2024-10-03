Government announces rehabilitation and financial aid for Wayanad landslide survivors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a government job for Sruthi, the woman who lost her parents in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide and fiance in an accident later. Financial aid of Rs seven lakh will be given to the family of Arjun who lost life in the Shirur landslide.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, the CM said the Cabinet has decided to give Rs ten lakh solatium each to six children who lost both parents in the landslide. Rs five lakh each will be given to eight children who lost one of their parents.

The Women and Child Development Department will grant the money.

The Cabinet decided to build townships for rehabilitating landslide victims at the Nedumbala Estate in Meppady and Elston Estate in Kalpetta municipality.

In the first phase, families who lost house and land will be rehabilitated. Those who reside in places found to be unsafe will be rehabilitated in the second phase.

The Wayanad District Collector will publish the list of beneficiaries included in the first and second phases.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, the CM said the union government is yet to respond to the state's request for special assistance for relief and reconstruction activities in Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

The centre had promised special assistance after the landslide. The Cabinet meeting decided to request the union government to provide assistance at the earliest, he said.

The state had sought Rs 219.2 crore aid in addition to the normal central share to the state disaster relief fund.

"The central share to the SDRF this year is Rs 291.2 crore. Of this, the first instalment of Rs 145.6 crore was received earlier. The second installment of Rs 145.6 crore too has been released according to a press statement issued by the centre on 1 October. This is a normal sanction and not any special assistance in the wake of the landslide disaster," he said.