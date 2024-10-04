1.6 lakh samples of 60k cases lying untested in Kerala chemical labs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A whopping 1.6 lakh samples pertaining to 62,558 cases are lying pending in the Chemical Examiner’s Laboratories in the state raising concerns about effective deliverance of justice in cases under trial and proper probe in cases under investigation.

The high pendency rate came to light during the working group study conducted by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department.

Operating under the Home Department, the Chemical Examiner’s Labs in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode are responsible for conducting examination of material objects sent to it by courts and investigating agencies and the reports they file are considered as valid evidence.

The study report said the toxicology wing has the highest pendency rate (36,000 cases), followed by narcotics (12,683), excise (10,679), serology (533) and general chemistry, (279).

The toxicology wing deals with human and animal poisoning and detection of alcohol in blood samples.

The report said one of the reasons behind the surge in pendency rate is the reluctance to implement the Chief Chemical Examiner’s standing order that the assistant chemical examiners should handle examination of 20 per cent of narcotics cases, in addition to their other duties.

The order was issued on the basis of an understanding that most of the assistant examiners were just restricting themselves to under-signing the documents prepared by the analysts or scientific officers. Another government order directing that the scientific officers, who completed probation, should be considered as deemed assistant chemical examiners, was also not implemented, the report said.

Had these orders been implemented, the scientific officers, who completed probation, could have fulfilled the responsibilities of reporting officers. This in turn could have given assistant chemical officers time to handle cases on their own.

The report also pointed out that inefficient use of manpower and equipment, lethargy on the part of a section of staff, lack of awareness in handling advanced machines, and tendency to stick to outdated test methods were affecting the proper functioning of the labs.