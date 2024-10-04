After synthetic drugs, hydro ganja making its way into Kerala

KOCHI: After synthetic drugs like LSD and MDMA, highly potent hydro ganja has started arriving in the state from abroad. This week, two Keralites were arrested at Kochi airport and in Kodagu, Karnataka in separate smuggling incidents.

Recently, Ernakulam Rural Police, acting on a tip-off from Kodagu police, detained Kasaragod native Meharoof from Nedumbassery. Meharoof was a key accused in the seizure of 3.31 kg of hydro ganja by police in Kodagu. Following information from Kodagu police, a special squad of the Ernakulam Rural Police was deployed near the airport to prevent Meharoof’s escape.

“We had information that he would come to Nedumbassery to board a flight to Bangkok. Thus, after a day-long surveillance, he was detained and handed over to Kodagu police. After his arrest, we received information that he was the kingpin of a racket that was into the smuggling of hydro ganja. We are probing whether such a variant is now in demand in the state. Meharoof and his gang stocked ganja in Karnataka and they were planning to smuggle it to Dubai concealing inside containers,” said a cop.

According to police, hydro ganja is a very potent variant compared to locally available marijuana.

“It is grown in an artificial atmosphere. Buds of ganja plants are grown inside air-conditioned rooms for certain months. Artificial lights are also used for this purpose. We came to know that it is grown and cultivated in Thailand and is available in Bangkok. A kilogram of hydro ganja costs around Rs 80 lakh,” the cop said.

The Customs arrested a Thiruvananthapuram native with hydro ganja at Kochi airport on Monday. The detained is Vaishak Mohanan of Thiruvananthapuram who arrived from Bangkok. The ganja was concealed along with food products. Around 4.23 kg of ganja worth over Rs 2.5 crore was recovered from his baggage.

However, what concerns cops is that smugglers may use loopholes in the NDPS Act to smuggle hydro ganja in small quantities.

“As per the NDPS Act, possession of below one kg ganja comes under small quantity which is a bailable offence. Even less than one kg of hydro ganja will fetch a good profit,” the police officer said.