Body handover row: Kerala HC extends interim order to preserve CPM leader Lawrence's remains

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court extended for a week the interim order directing the Principal of Government Medical College, Kalamassery, to preserve the mortal remains of veteran CPM leader M M Lawrence.

The court pointed out that the suggestion made by it is not acceptable to M L Sajeevan, son of the deceased. On September 30, the court suggested considering whether a superior authority can be authorised to hear the issue in detail.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Asha Lawrence, daughter of the late Lawrence, challenging the decision of the advisory committee formed by the Ernakulam GMCH, to accept the mortal remains of her father and transfer it to the anatomy department for teaching purpose. The court will consider the case on October 11.