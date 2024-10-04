CPM to chalk out plan to resist attacks on ideology, defend Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership is all set to chalk out its strategy to effectively resist the onslaught against the party’s Left ideology and defend the credibility of its most trusted leader - Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The party strategy will be based on its declared political position of equidistance and opposition to both majority and minority communalism.

The state committee meet to begin on Friday will discuss the secretariat’s position in this regard. The party is expected to strongly condemn its former comrade P V Anvar and the forces allegedly supporting him.

Hitting out openly against Anvar by raising many issues linked with the latter, the CPM has now labelled Anvar as one who indulges in blatant minority communalism.

Its declared stance against both majority and minority communalism is to be CPM’s future political weapon, thereby resorting to its time-tested and age-old position. The leadership thinks that it would thus be able to put the Congress in a defensive position, and will also help the party win back the trust of its core vote base that it lost to the Congress and the BJP.

The leadership sees the initial momentum generated by the first two public meetings of Anvar as a normal affair. The party identifies Jamaat e Islami, SDPI, Muslim League and Congress as the support base behind Anvar.

“However, this is for the first time concerted efforts are being made to paint the CPM as both anti- Muslim and anti- Hindu at the same time,” a party insider told TNIE.

“The Muslim conservative forces are worried about the support CPM garnered from the minority community. The RSS accused us as anti- majority in the last parliamentary election,” he said.