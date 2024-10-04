Kerala: Easoppa, the last guardian of fading Portuguese heritage in Thangassery

KOLLAM: At 71, Roy Hilary Clyde D’Cruz, better known to locals as ‘Roy Uncle’ or ‘Easoppa’, is the heart and soul of Thangassery, a seaside town, which once bustled with Anglo-Indian families.

While many of his peers have sought greener pastures abroad, Roy remains deeply rooted to the place he calls home, serving as a living link to Thangassery’s Portuguese past.

For the past 50 years, Roy has been both a tailor and drama artist for church groups. As the youngest of 11 siblings, he is one of the last remaining members of a family with direct ties to this rich lineage. His distinct look, long blond beard and flowing hair have earned him the nickname ‘Easoppa’, a reference to his resemblance to depictions of Jesus.

In Thangassery, asking for Easoppa requires no directions; everyone knows him. His presence has become synonymous with the spirit of this coastal town.

Sitting in his humble home, Roy reflects on his deep connection to the community. Despite the steady departure of his family members, he has never considered leaving.

He still rides his old bicycle through the narrow lanes of Thangassery, responding to calls from residents who need assistance, whether it’s stitching clothes, repairing electrical equipment or performing in dramas centred around Jesus.

“Over the years, both younger and older generations of Anglo-Indian families have migrated from Thangassery. My own brothers and sisters moved to Australia, South Africa and Europe, but I couldn’t leave. I used to go to Australia, where my eldest brother lives, but I missed home," he said with a smile.

"The warmth and love I receive here, it’s irreplaceable. For decades, I have been working as a drama artist, tailor and electrician. Though most people prefer ready-made items now, many still call me to repair their electrical equipment, stitch clothes for their children and for drama work. People here wholeheartedly love and embrace my culture,” he added.