Kerala: Funeral of soldier Thomas Cheriyan today

PATHANAMTHITTA: The body of Thomas Cheriyan, the soldier who lost his life in a plane crash in Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh in 1968, was brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The mortal remains will be taken to his home in Odalil at Elanthoor East in Pathanamthitta at 10:30am on Friday. The funeral service is scheduled to take place at Karoor St Peters Orthodox Church at 2 pm, with Diocese Bishop Abraham Mar Seraphim leading the rituals.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai visited his home in Elanthoor on Thursday to pay his respects. Family members of Thomas Cheriyan, including Fr Biji Thomas, expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for the retrieval of his mortal remains after 56 years.