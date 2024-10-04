Kerala Governor seeks report on ‘anti-national activities’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has called for a report from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the anti-national activities, which the CM had alluded to during his interview with a national daily.

He severely criticised the CM for not divulging the details of the people or groups engaged in such activities.

“I have written to the chief minister to furnish a detailed report and have specifically asked who are the people and groups involved in anti-national activities. What action has the government taken? I want this report at the earliest,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The governor said he was waiting for the reply from the government to an earlier letter in which he sought details of the action taken by the government on the issue of phone tapping.

“According to me, this indicates a very serious situation. It seems that the government has abdicated its duties,” he said.

Khan said the CM had given figures of gold smuggling at his presser on September 21.

“Now, he is saying that the money which comes from gold smuggling is being used for anti-national activities. It means anti-national activities have been going on for at least the past three years. Don’t you think it is a serious matter?” he asked.

On the alleged disruption of Thrissur Pooram, he said: “Then the question one will ask is what action have you taken against them? The job of the CM is not to speak to the press. He should in fact speak to the press after he has taken corrective action,” he said.