Kerala: Govt job for Sruthi, Rs 7 lakh aid for Arjun’s family

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a government job for Sruthi, the woman who lost her family in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide and fiance in an accident later. An amount of Rs 7 lakh will also be given to the family of Arjun, who died in the Shirur landslide.

Addressing the media persons in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the CM said the cabinet has decided to give Rs 10 lakh solatium each to six children who lost both parents in the landslide and Rs 5 lakh each to eight children who lost one of their parents. The women and child development department will disburse the money.

The cabinet has also decided to build townships to rehabilitate the landslide victims at the Nedumbala Estate in Meppady and Elston Estate in Kalpetta municipality.

In the first phase, the families which lost houses and land will be rehabilitated, while those residing in unsafe areas will be rehabilitated in the second phase. The Wayanad district collector will publish the list of beneficiaries included in the first and second phases.