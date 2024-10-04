Kerala School Arts Festival postponed to January

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state school arts festival, originally scheduled to be held from December 3 to 7 in Thiruvananthapuram, has been postponed to the first week of January next year.

The government made the move as Class IX students have to attend the Union government’s National Achievement Survey examination on December 4.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the fresh dates of the fest will be announced later.

“Since the second term exams will be held from December 12 to 20, and Christmas holidays will be in place from December 21 to 29, the fete cannot be held in December,” the minister said.

Due to the change in schedule, the deadline for conducting school level competitions has been extended to October 15.

The deadlines for completing the sub-district and district-level competitions are November 10 and December 3, respectively.