'LDF surrendered to one man’s ego': CPI Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state leadership has told its agitating leaders that action against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar will be taken in a short span of time.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Thursday informed the state executive that the CM has given an assurance that action would be taken within one or two days.

“In the light of the assurance from the CM, we should wait for some more time,” Binoy reportedly said.

Some members who spoke at the CPI executive came down heavily on the CPM and the chief minister, saying that it has become the CPI’s responsibility to uphold left principles.

“We are not demanding the transfer of any official out of the way. A single order could have ended the controversy. However, the LDF is surrendering to one man’s ego,” they alleged.

Leaders who spoke at the meeting questioned the logic behind going for an inquiry before taking action against the ADGP for meeting RSS leaders many a time. They also pointed out that the demand for removing the ADGP was not for any failure on his part.

“The demand has been raised because he had acted against the political position of the left government. The ADGP is unfit to handle law and order and he should be removed,” said the leaders.

Some of them pointed out that it should not be compared with the chief minister’s meeting with RSS leaders to end political violence.

“The meeting between CPM leaders or the chief minister with RSS was to end political violence. At a time when the state is going through a volatile situation, action should be taken against the ADGP,” the leaders demanded.