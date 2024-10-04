Parents at wits' end as schemes for differently-abled children in limbo in Kerala

THRISSUR: Rosamma is the mother of a 21-year-old with Down Syndrome. Since the presence of one of the parents is required to take care of a differently-abled child, Rosamma opted to be a stay-at-home mom, while her husband has been the sole breadwinner. After spending a few years out of Kerala, the couple moved to their hometown Kochi expecting a better environment for their son.

However, the situation here has turned out to be worse, as they had to run from one office to another even for services they are entitled to and financial assistance. For the past two years and more, Rosamma and others like her have been waiting for the lump-sum money that they used to get under the Aswasakiranam scheme of the state government. The scheme assures financial assistance of Rs 600 per month for the mothers or family members of differently-abled and terminally ill bedridden children. Though most of the time, the beneficiaries get the fund annually, it helped a lot in financial planning as the mothers were not able to pursue a job because of the circumstances.

Chalakudy native Jayan has twins aged 20 who were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. While the twins have been pursuing occupational therapy at Angamaly Alphonsa Bhavan, Jayan is worried about the lack of opportunities for differently-abled individuals who have turned 18. Sharing that more organisations and the government machinery should come up with projects to address the issue, Jayan also criticised the government, especially the Ministry of Social Justice, for not implementing the existing scheme for the welfare of differently-abled and their families in a proper way. "Be it Aswasakiranam or the Niramaya scheme of the central government, the families of differently-abled children had benefited from it. But the governments tend to ignore us, while we struggle each day to make this world beautiful for the special children," he said.