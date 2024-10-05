CM Pinarayi Vijayan's PR disaster: Many questions unanswered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public relations disaster that left the state government and the CPM red-faced, raises bigger questions on the government’s accountability. Despite both the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan distancing themselves from the PR disaster over the controversial interview, mystery shrouds the whole incident, with numerous unanswered questions.

Soon after the interview courted controversy, the publication had clarified that the portions wrongly attributed to the CM were given by the PR agency Kaizzen which reportedly facilitated the interview. However, the CM denied engaging any agency and said it was ex-CPM MLA T K Devakumar’s son T D Subramanian who approached him for the interview. Despite repeated attempts, neither the officials of Kaizzen nor Subramanian were available for comments.

A PR person who claims to be working to promote the interests of the Left government, has been persistently approaching media firms for some time now in this regard. An ex-journalist from the state, and now based in Mumbai, he has been actively trying to promote the LDF government, for reasons hitherto unclear.

Currently a public relations strategist, he has been approaching quite a few senior journalists and media firms, seeking to promote the state government and its activities through them. A media agency in the capital was approached and offered the chief minister’s interview.

In a few other instances, articles on controversial and widely debated issues including gold smuggling through Karipur airport, government’s position on the Justice Hema Committee report and articles in general on the Kerala Brand were offered for publication by the same individual.