CM Pinarayi rejects allegations over PR agency engagement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected outright allegations of engaging any public relations agency to work for him or the state government. Referring to the recent row over his interview, Pinarayi said it was an acquaintance and not a PR person, who approached him saying the newspaper wanted to carry his interview.

"Neither I nor the government has entrusted any PR agency. No money has been spent on this," said the CM told the media on Thursday. Pinarayi said it was CPM leader and ex-MLA TK Devakumar's son - TD Subrahmanian - who approached him for the interview. While confirming that a third person was present during the interaction, the CM said he was under the impression that he came with the newspaper reporter.

The publication which carried the interview had clarified that it was a PR agency that approached them offering the interview. It was further clarified that the controversial portions in the interview - which were wrongly attributed to the CM - were given by the PR agency.

Meanwhile at the press conference on Thursday, Pinarayi evaded repeated questions on whether any action would be taken against the person who facilitated the interview, as the remarks wrongly attributed to him, had caused major political debate in the state.

“It was CPM leader TK Devakumar’s son who approached me for an interview with the newspaper. Politically he has been with us for some time. Hence, I agreed for the interview. A woman came for the interview with Devakumar’s son. While the interview was going on a third person also entered the room. I thought he might be with the reporter. I responded to all questions except one on PV Anvar. To this, I said I have already spoken about it in detail," said the CM.

He pointed out that when it was found that the interview had portions wrongly attributed to him, a rejoinder was issued. "The newspaper promptly responded by admitting the error. I don’t know what transpired between the reporter and the other person," CM said.

To repeated questions, Pinarayi said he cannot respond to questions about the PR agency since he does not know about it.

“I have no relationship with any PR agency. The media is trying to cause maximum damage to me. However, I am happy that at last the media has agreed that the statements attributed in my name was not mine”, he said.

“Moreover Malappuram district is not in the number one position regarding crimes”, he added.