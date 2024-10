MALAPPURAM: Lending his political fight with the CPM a new dimension, dissident MLA PV Anvar on Wednesday announced the formation of a secular political party, almost a week after the Left severed all ties with him. Meanwhile, in a curious development, Left independent K T Jaleel, widely speculated to be on the move to part ways with the CPM, made it categorically clear that he would not join hands with Anvar.

The Nilambur MLA said his party will contest in all panchayats in the 2025 local body elections. “A new team, which includes youngsters, will come up. It will emphasise on inclusion of Dalits and backward communities with a focus on upholding secular values,” Anvar told reporters.

The announcement comes in the wake of his strained with the CPM and CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Last week, CPM state secretary M V Govindan had accused Anvar of aligning with Opposition parties and political forces like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Stating that the country is at a crucial juncture and secular values should be upheld, Anvar said his party will be a platform to promote these values. “Lakhs of youngsters are waiting to join me,” he claimed, adding that the official launch of the party will take place at a large gathering in Manjeshwar.

Anvar alleged a conspiracy behind the CM’s controversial interview, and accused Pinarayi of lying. “Initially, it was claimed the CM did not have a PR agency. Yet, no correction was made when the news first broke, Anvar said, adding the CMO responded a long 32 hours after the article came out, hinting it was part of the CM’s strategy.

‘I’m not with Anvar, we do not share political stance’

Anvar noted that it was the first time the CM mentioned ‘Karipur’ and Kozhikode airport. Challenging Pinarayi to hold a judicial inquiry into the gold smuggling case, he accused the CM of reaching an understanding with the newspaper. “There is conspiracy behind the interview. If the news was false, why didn’t the CM respond earlier,” he asked, accusing Pinarayi of playing out a ‘political drama.’