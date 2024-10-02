MLA P V Anvar releases complaint lodged with CPM secretary against Sasi

MALAPPURAM: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar continued his attack on the CPM on Tuesday by releasing the complaint he had lodged with the party secretary against the chief minister’s political secretary P Sasi.

In the complaint, Anvar alleged that Sasi receives a share of the money obtained by former Malappuram SP Sujith Das and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar through activities related to gold smuggling.

“The police team under Sujith Das takes a portion of the gold seized from gold carriers arriving at Kozhikode airport for their personal gain, surrendering only the remaining portion to the court,” Anvar said in the complaint.

“In the second method of making money using gold carriers, the police team threatens the carriers and confiscates the entire amount of gold from them.

This is done with the backing of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar. Sasi also receives a portion of the financial proceeds earned by the team that includes Sujith Das and Ajith Kumar,” he said. Anvar also alleged in his complaint that CPM leaders are unable to communicate directly due to Sasi’s interference. Furthermore, Anvar claimed that Sasi collects the phone numbers of women who lodge complaints with the chief minister’s office and flirts with them.