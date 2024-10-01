Congress, IUML, SDPI, Jamaat alliance backing dissident MLA Anvar: CPI(M)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged that an alliance of Congress, IUML, SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami were backing independent MLA P V Anvar, who has been locking horns with the Left party and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the past few weeks on various issues.

Continuing its attack on the MLA from Nilambur assembly constituency with whom it has severed all ties, the CPI(M) said Anvar's public meeting on Sunday was largely attended by the Congress, its ally Indian Union Muslim League, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Jamaat.

The Left party's state secretary, M V Govindan, said that only a small portion of the attendees were from the CPI(M).