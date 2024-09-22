CM Pinarayi Vijayan being misled by his secy, ADGP: MLA P V Anvar

MALAPPURAM: Tactfully avoiding a direct showdown with Pinarayi Vijayan, MLA P V Anvar said the CM was being fed misinformation by ADGP Ajith Kumar and political secretary P Sasi. During his media interaction in Malappuram, Anvar carefully avoided making remarks against the CM and CPM, limiting his attack to Kumar and Sasi.

“The CM said he won’t take any action that could demoralise police officers. The truth is my allegations demoralised criminals within the department, while boosting the morale of sincere officers. Targeting corrupt individuals in the police force should not be viewed as an attack on all officers. I urge the CM to reconsider his stance,” he said.

Asserting he won’t back down from his “mission” to expose Kumar and Sasi, Anvar said, “I will continue my fight until the CPM expels me. I believe the CM will soon come to see the truth in my statements.” On the CM’s charge that he was attempting to aid the gold smuggling syndicate, Anvar urged Pinarayi to take a thorough look into cops’ involvement in smuggling.