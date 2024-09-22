CM Pinarayi Vijayan being misled by his secy, ADGP: MLA P V Anvar

MALAPPURAM: Tactfully avoiding a direct showdown with Pinarayi Vijayan, MLA P V Anvar said the CM was being fed misinformation by ADGP Ajith Kumar and political secretary P Sasi. During his media interaction in Malappuram, Anvar carefully avoided making remarks against the CM and CPM, limiting his attack to Kumar and Sasi.
“The CM said he won’t take any action that could demoralise police officers. The truth is my allegations demoralised criminals within the department, while boosting the morale of sincere officers. Targeting corrupt individuals in the police force should not be viewed as an attack on all officers. I urge the CM to reconsider his stance,” he said.
Asserting he won’t back down from his “mission” to expose Kumar and Sasi, Anvar said, “I will continue my fight until the CPM expels me. I believe the CM will soon come to see the truth in my statements.” On the CM’s charge that he was attempting to aid the gold smuggling syndicate, Anvar urged Pinarayi to take a thorough look into cops’ involvement in smuggling.
EMS also started in Cong, Anvar reminds CM
He also said the CM had placed unwarranted trust in a report on gold smuggling provided by Kumar. Anvar expressed suspicion that Sasi might be benefitting from smugglers and called for an investigation into whether he was receiving bribes from smugglers. “He is deceiving the CM,” he said.
On the CM’s criticism that Anvar’s frequent press conferences were an unusual tactic for a CPM leader, Anvar said he resorted to it as many of his complaints to the party were ignored.
On Pinarayi’s ‘Congress leader’ jibe, Anvar reminded him that EMS Namboodiripad also started in the Congress before becoming a prominent CPM leader. He also expressed loss of confidence in the vigilance probe into the tree felling case at the Malappuram SP’s investigation camp, accusing the officers of neglecting basic evidence. As for releasing his the clip of his conversation with ex-Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das, Anvar said he did so as Das’ repeated requests to him to withdraw the case made him suspicions of the cop’s involvement.
Earlier in the day, Anvar called on the vigilance team to investigate Kumar’s purchase of a flat in Kowdiar village, alleging the transaction aimed to launder black money, and demanded a thorough probe into the disappearance of Mohammad Attur, aka Mami. “I suspect Kumar invested a large sum of money through Mami. Kumar’s foreign trips should be probe too,” he said.