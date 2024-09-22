‘State police acting tough against gold smugglers’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dismissing allegations that the state police were going slow in its investigation into gold smuggling cases and hawala transactions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said stringent action will be taken against the wrongdoers.

The CM not only rejected P V Anvar MLA’s allegations over nexus between police and gold smuggling mafia, but also read out a detailed list of police action against gold smuggling. “It is the duty of the police to take action against gold smugglers and hawala carriers. The police have no intention to back off from the probe,” he told reporters at a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

To reject MLA P V Anwar’s allegation about the nexus between police and the gold smuggling mafia, Pinarayi also read out a detailed list of police actions in which they confiscated smuggled gold and hawala money from the Malappuram district.

“In 2022, all over the state, police had confiscated 79.9kg of gold in 98 cases. In 2023, 48kg of gold was seized in 61 cases and in 2024, 18.1kg in 26 cases. A total of 147.79kg of gold was confiscated in three years. In this, the quantity of gold confiscated in Malappuram was 124.47kg. From 2020 till now a total of Rs 122.5 crore was confiscated as hawala amount from all over the state and in this Rs 87.22 crore was confiscated from Malappuram,” he said.

This shows that a large quantity of gold and hawala money was smuggled through Karipur airport. “It is the government’s responsibility to stop this. Gold smuggling and hawala are crimes against the country. Instructions have been given to the police to conduct strict inspections. There will be no compromise on this,” he added.