'No action will be taken against ADGP and P Sasi', CM Pinarayi Vijayan clears air

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst growing call for disciplinary action against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar for his controversial meeting with RSS leaders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that no action will be taken against the officer for the time being. Pinarayi also turned down demands for action against his political secretary P Sasi.

At a press conference that lasted for more than one-and-a-half hour the CM also made it clear that no disciplinary action would be taken against ADGP till the investigation is over. "Just for the sake of an allegation no one will be removed from their current position. Ajith Kumar will not be removed from the post of ADGP (Law and Order) on the basis of an allegation. A decision on any action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report", he said.

Dismissing the allegations that ADGP went as an interlocutor between CM and RSS, Pinarayi said that CPM doesn't have the practice of entrusting any police officers for political discussions.

"If any officer has met any political and organisational leaders and if it affects his official position, action will be taken based on Acts and Rules. I don't know whether Opposition leader VD Satheeshan has been raising such allegations based on their own experience."

Quoting from the biography of former police officer Jayaram Padikkal Pinarayi alleged that in the 1991 general election out of fear of a setback then CM K Karunakaran and BJP had formed understanding to help each other under the name 'Beypore - Vadakara Formula'.

"Padikkal had said that the first discussion was held at his house in his presence. No one had contested this while Padikkal was alive", Pinarayi said.

"Ajith Kumar went to meet the RSS leaders not for anyone. He didn't have to go there for me. I don't need any help from anyone out of the way. And no one should either think that by spreading such news they can create hatred between me and someone. If the ADGP has acted in violation of the power vested in him, naturally appropriate action will be taken against him. No one has to worry about it. Now the first verification by the vigilance is going on against Ajith Kumar. If something is found out, action will be taken. No one should have any misunderstanding that by raising a mere allegation individuals who are holding responsible positions will be removed", Pinarayi added.

Expressing full confidence in P Sasi, CM also said that the he has been working as his political secretary in an exemplary manner. "There will be no inquiry on Sasi. He is a CPM state committee member and has been deputed in my office by the party. He has not indulged in any kind of violations. I am dismissing the allegations raised with contempt", he said.

Pinarayi also dismissed PV Anvar's allegation that Sasi has not handed over his petitions to the CM. "Sasi has been appointed there not to take action on all the petitions he receives either from Anvar or anyone else. He is there to take action as per the law. If he violates that he will not be in that position. Sasi could have not taken action in some cases as he must have found that it's not in order as per the law. Making an accusation out of hostility is not acceptable", he said.