CM Pinarayi Vijayan disowns Anvar, backs Sasi, Ajith Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sending a clear indication that he would not back P V Anvar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday rejected the LDF-backed MLA’s accusations of an alleged nexus between police and gold smugglers.

In a detailed address to the media that spanned an hour and 40 minutes, Pinarayi also ruled out any action against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and CM’s political secretary P Sasi for the time being.

Pinarayi even took a dig at the MLA, saying the latter had a Congress background, which might be why he has been acting in a certain manner.

The CM’s reactions follow Anvar’s constant allegations that have put both the CMO as well as the home department, which Pinarayi helms, on the defensive.

“Gold smugglers must have the vested interest to neutralise the police and justify smuggling. The government cannot help it. We cannot remove a police officer based on mere allegation, until

the investigation is over. P Sasi has been performing his duty with utmost responsibility,” the CM said.

Pinarayi blasts MLA for recording talk with cop

On a question about Anvar’s repeated allegations, Pinarayi said he had a Congress background, not a left background. “He has come from the Congress,” he said.

The CM reiterated that the police would intensify action against gold smugglers.

“If there is any petition against it, the government will look into it. Anvar’s plea is being inquired by a high-level team. However, demands that there should be no action against gold smuggling is unacceptable,” he said.