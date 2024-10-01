'No party leader was at Anvar’s meeting': CPM leader Paloli

MALAPPURAM: A day after MLA P V Anvar successfully organised a public meeting in Nilambur targeting the CPM, the party brought in senior leader Paloli Mohammed Kutty to defend its leadership on Monday.
Paloli told reporters in Malappuram that the members of the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami supported the meeting organised by Anvar in Nilambur, contributing to its success.
“The majority of those who attended the event are members of the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami. No CPM leaders were present at the event,” Paloli said.
The senior party leader also termed the allegations raised by Anvar as baseless.
“Anvar was advised to refrain from making public statements against the party. However, he continued to do so. Immediate action, as claimed by Anvar, is not feasible, and investigations should be conducted into the allegations he made. Anvar has a hidden agenda, which is why he is making these unfounded accusations against the party and its leadership,” Paloli added.
Meanwhile, the CPM-led state government has escalated its actions against Anvar by initiating steps to demolish the dams in the PVR Natural Park, owned by him in Koodaranji panchayat in Kozhikode.
The dams in the park were found to be obstructing the flow of the forest stream. The CPM-controlled panchayat held an emergency meeting and decided to issue a tender to dismantle the illegal constructions. Additionally, the CPM plans to organise a public meeting in Nilambur soon to “expose Anvar’s motives”.
In response, Anvar announced that he would hold public meetings in Eranad, Manjeri and Vengara constituencies to reveal the criminal activities of certain police officials and the collusion of top political leaders across all parties in Kerala.