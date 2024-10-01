'No party leader was at Anvar’s meeting': CPM leader Paloli

MALAPPURAM: A day after MLA P V Anvar successfully organised a public meeting in Nilambur targeting the CPM, the party brought in senior leader Paloli Mohammed Kutty to defend its leadership on Monday.

Paloli told reporters in Malappuram that the members of the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami supported the meeting organised by Anvar in Nilambur, contributing to its success.

“The majority of those who attended the event are members of the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami. No CPM leaders were present at the event,” Paloli said.

The senior party leader also termed the allegations raised by Anvar as baseless.

“Anvar was advised to refrain from making public statements against the party. However, he continued to do so. Immediate action, as claimed by Anvar, is not feasible, and investigations should be conducted into the allegations he made. Anvar has a hidden agenda, which is why he is making these unfounded accusations against the party and its leadership,” Paloli added.