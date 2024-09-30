In show of strength in Kerala's Nilambur, MLA P V Anvar continues his offensive

MALAPPURAM: P V Anvar’s first public address ever since he took on the CPM and the chief minister turned out to be a show of strength for the Nilambur MLA. Addressing the large crowd in Nilambur on Sunday, Anvar asserted his claims of criminal elements within the police force and nexus among top leaders of all political parties in the state.
He didn’t reveal his future course of action, but said he will take any decision only after seeking public opinion through a process that would span the next 15 days.
Anvar also challenged CPM leaders, including CM Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary M V Govindan, declaring that none can threaten him, as he possesses the courage to live with minimal resources, like a person in extreme poverty.
At the public meeting at Chandakunnu, Anvar began his speech by honouring the memory of Pushpan, a survivor of the 1994 Koothuparamba police firing who passed away on Saturday. Anvar said he will not stop speaking out against criminal activities within the police department and urged the public to rise up against the “undue influence” of government officials and political nexus.
The MLA said he was expelled from the LDF for raising the same questions posed by the CPI. He said both he and CPI leaders had urged the state government to take action against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.
“While I was expelled from the LDF, CPI members continue to demand action against Ajith Kumar. In the Thrissur Pooram disruption case, no action will be taken against him. Instead, a new post might be temporarily offered to the ADGP to deceive the public. Ajith Kumar should be dismissed. I have lost faith in the state government and the CPM,” declared Anvar, adding that his last hope lies with the judiciary, and he would pursue legal measures to address these “injustices”.
Anvar said Pinarayi was a “fatherly figure” to him, but the CM tried to brand him as a thief for raising concerns about the police force and their involvement in gold smuggling activities.
“I believed in Pinarayi Vijayan as a leader who could unite Kerala and stand against communalism. I defended the party multiple times, but I cannot remain silent when it comes to the current corruption,” Anvar stated. “I never imagined that I will have to expose those I once supported and for whom I raised my voice in the past,” he said.
Anvar also expressed deep frustration over the growing tendency in Kerala to label individuals as “radical Islamists” purely based on their names.
“Kerala is treading a dangerous path where people are labelled based on their identity. Just because my name is Anvar, there is an effort to portray me as a radical Islamist. The current debate is fixated on those who pray five times a day, while real issues are being ignored.”
‘Will take decision only after consulting with people’
On his future political plans, Anvar said he would conduct a survey to gauge public opinion.
“After the survey, I will decide whether to join Congress, IUML, or remain independent. I will take such decisions only after consulting with you, the people of Nilambur. I am unlikely to create a new political party, but if the people of Kerala form a new party, I will be part of it,” he said.
Anvar’s most alarming accusation focused on the involvement of the police force in criminal activities, particularly gold smuggling.
“Kerala is in a precarious situation, with reports suggesting that up to 25 per cent of the police force is involved in criminal behaviour. The CM has implicated me in the ongoing gold smuggling case at Karipur airport. There is clear collusion between customs officials and the police in these operations,” he alleged.
He further claimed that murders linked to gold smuggling had occurred, with a secondary group siphoning off gold arriving through the airport illegally.
He said he has no fear of being imprisoned in the phone tapping case filed against him by the Kerala police.
“I was trying to gather evidence against the criminals within the police force. However, instead of investigating the criminals, I am being targeted. Even if Anvar ends up in prison, the youth of this state must not retreat from this battle against the political nexus. If one Anvar falls, many more should rise in his place. Otherwise, all wealth and power will remain in the hands of a few political leaders,” he said.