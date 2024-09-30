In show of strength in Kerala's Nilambur, MLA P V Anvar continues his offensive

MALAPPURAM: P V Anvar’s first public address ever since he took on the CPM and the chief minister turned out to be a show of strength for the Nilambur MLA. Addressing the large crowd in Nilambur on Sunday, Anvar asserted his claims of criminal elements within the police force and nexus among top leaders of all political parties in the state.

He didn’t reveal his future course of action, but said he will take any decision only after seeking public opinion through a process that would span the next 15 days.

Anvar also challenged CPM leaders, including CM Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary M V Govindan, declaring that none can threaten him, as he possesses the courage to live with minimal resources, like a person in extreme poverty.

At the public meeting at Chandakunnu, Anvar began his speech by honouring the memory of Pushpan, a survivor of the 1994 Koothuparamba police firing who passed away on Saturday. Anvar said he will not stop speaking out against criminal activities within the police department and urged the public to rise up against the “undue influence” of government officials and political nexus.

The MLA said he was expelled from the LDF for raising the same questions posed by the CPI. He said both he and CPI leaders had urged the state government to take action against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

“While I was expelled from the LDF, CPI members continue to demand action against Ajith Kumar. In the Thrissur Pooram disruption case, no action will be taken against him. Instead, a new post might be temporarily offered to the ADGP to deceive the public. Ajith Kumar should be dismissed. I have lost faith in the state government and the CPM,” declared Anvar, adding that his last hope lies with the judiciary, and he would pursue legal measures to address these “injustices”.

Anvar said Pinarayi was a “fatherly figure” to him, but the CM tried to brand him as a thief for raising concerns about the police force and their involvement in gold smuggling activities.

“I believed in Pinarayi Vijayan as a leader who could unite Kerala and stand against communalism. I defended the party multiple times, but I cannot remain silent when it comes to the current corruption,” Anvar stated. “I never imagined that I will have to expose those I once supported and for whom I raised my voice in the past,” he said.